Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 206,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of Assembly Biosciences worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 101.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 30.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 43,377 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 107.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 8,069 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.88. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $24.81. The stock has a market cap of $140.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.33.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 24.46%. As a group, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ASMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

