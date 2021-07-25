Atheios Price Tops $0.0007 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $28,895.81 and approximately $12.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Atheios has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,351.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,161.50 or 0.06292293 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.95 or 0.01315650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.82 or 0.00366285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00139899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.20 or 0.00603166 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.90 or 0.00372329 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.00 or 0.00285284 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,905,689 coins and its circulating supply is 42,090,444 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

