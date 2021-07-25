Atheios Price Up 21.2% Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Atheios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a market capitalization of $32,304.31 and $14.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,219.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.46 or 0.06045302 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.17 or 0.01287766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.02 or 0.00355891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00135384 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.76 or 0.00585458 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.17 or 0.00351061 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.47 or 0.00275969 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 45,921,099 coins and its circulating supply is 42,103,844 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.