Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.50% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $26,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

ACBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. G.Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, with a total value of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

