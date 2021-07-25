ATN (ATN) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One ATN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a market capitalization of $356,998.06 and $436.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ATN has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ATN alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00816432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About ATN

ATN (CRYPTO:ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official website is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.