ATN Market Cap Tops $356,998.06 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. ATN has a market capitalization of $356,998.06 and $436.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ATN has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00048471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00016794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.31 or 0.00816432 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. The official website for ATN is atn.io . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using US dollars.

