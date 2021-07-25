Atomic Wallet Coin Price Tops $1.45 on Exchanges (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $15.38 million and approximately $22,624.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001734 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039108 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00047822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Atomic Wallet Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

