Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.11% of Atrion worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATRI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Atrion by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,014 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Atrion by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 865 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Atrion stock opened at $615.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.10. Atrion Co. has a 52-week low of $567.00 and a 52-week high of $745.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.65.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Atrion Profile

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

