AtromG8 Hits One Day Trading Volume of $75,194.00 (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One AtromG8 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. AtromG8 has a market cap of $964,521.30 and $75,194.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00127996 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00142201 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,387.48 or 1.00104413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.04 or 0.00876360 BTC.

AtromG8 Coin Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. The official website for AtromG8 is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

