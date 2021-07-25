AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,898 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in AT&T by 1,413.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in AT&T by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,432,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,208,000 after buying an additional 272,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.15. 30,234,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,242,666. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a PE ratio of -90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.