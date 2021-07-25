Aurora (AOA) Achieves Market Cap of $12.31 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Aurora coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. Aurora has a market cap of $12.31 million and $150,571.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00079134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00047749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00017975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00806495 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,974,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

