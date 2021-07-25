Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.66.

ATHM traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $51.94. 786,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.51. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Autohome’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.