Automata Network (ATA) Market Cap Reaches $65.62 Million

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001106 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a total market cap of $65.62 million and approximately $16.24 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00038955 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00118931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.58 or 0.00138144 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,481.76 or 1.00116818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.48 or 0.00866632 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

