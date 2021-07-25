Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by TownSquare Capital LLC

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADP traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.08. 1,105,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,130. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $208.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

