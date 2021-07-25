Autonio (NIOX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.74 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Autonio has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $178,180.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000215 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00038917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00119315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00137940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,495.10 or 1.00225414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.73 or 0.00867946 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,276,160 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

