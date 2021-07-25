Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Critical Comparison

Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) and Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Autoscope Technologies and Rockwell Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Automation 1 9 5 0 2.27

Rockwell Automation has a consensus price target of $271.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.27%. Given Rockwell Automation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rockwell Automation is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Rockwell Automation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.60 $1.06 million N/A N/A Rockwell Automation $6.33 billion 5.49 $1.02 billion $7.68 38.96

Rockwell Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Autoscope Technologies and Rockwell Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoscope Technologies 17.74% 12.02% 11.06% Rockwell Automation 25.20% 57.72% 11.96%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.8% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Rockwell Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Autoscope Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Rockwell Automation pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rockwell Automation pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rockwell Automation has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Automation has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockwell Automation beats Autoscope Technologies on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoscope Technologies

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of video and radar image processing products used in traffic applications such as intersection control, highway, bridge and tunnel traffic management, and traffic data collection. It operates through the Intersection and Highway business segments. The Intersection segment comprises sale of machine-vision product line, video products, international products, and royalties. The Highway segment consists of radar product lines sold domestically and internationally. The company was founded by Panos G. Michalopoulos on December 20, 1984 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software. Its products include programmable automation controllers; design, visualization, and simulation software; and human machine interface products, networking products, industrial computers, sensing devices, machine safety devices, motion control products, and independent cart technology products. This segment also offers manufacturing execution system and analytics software to enhance operational productivity and meet regulatory requirements. The Control Products & Solutions segment provides low and medium voltage electro-mechanical and electronic motor starters, AC/DC variable frequency drives, motor control and circuit protection devices, operator and signaling devices, termination and protection devices, relays and timers, and electrical control accessories. This segment also offers pre-configured line and load power solutions, packaged drives, motor control centers, and intelligent packaged power and engineered to order automation equipment solutions; and professional lifecycle services, such as safety, security, and digital transformation consulting, as well as automation and information project delivery capabilities, plant network, cloud, cybersecurity, asset management and predictive analytics, and remote, on-site, and managed support services. The company primarily serves a range of industries, which include the automotive, semiconductor, and warehousing and logistics; food and beverage, and life sciences; and oil and gas, metals, and chemicals through independent distributors and direct sales force worldwide. Rockwell Automation, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

