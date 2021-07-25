AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by BlueDrive Global Investors LLP

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 5.0% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP owned 0.10% of AutoZone worth $30,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its position in AutoZone by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AZO traded up $38.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,632.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,477.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,085.85 and a twelve month high of $1,632.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $14.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

In other news, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total transaction of $11,285,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total value of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

