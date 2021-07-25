Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stake Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,825 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.43% of Avadel Pharmaceuticals worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $340,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 154.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 165,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 100,350 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

AVDL stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $445.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.