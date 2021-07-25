Avalanche Price Hits $11.09 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (CURRENCY:AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $32.59 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $11.09 or 0.00032115 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00240305 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00033892 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006016 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00012988 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 385,922,102 coins and its circulating supply is 172,418,164 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

