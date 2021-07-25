Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

AVTR opened at $37.18 on Friday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,953.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

