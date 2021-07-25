Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.29.
AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
AVTR opened at $37.18 on Friday. Avantor has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 128.21, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.79.
In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,953.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $226,144.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,263. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,513,268 shares of company stock valued at $109,241,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.
Avantor Company Profile
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
