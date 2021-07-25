Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Aviat Networks worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 133.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 1,733.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on AVNW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.49. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. On average, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

