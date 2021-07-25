Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Axcella Health by 161.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Axcella Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Axcella Health by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $3.57 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.97 and a quick ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Axcella Health will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

