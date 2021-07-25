AXEL (AXEL) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $502,287.00

AXEL (CURRENCY:AXEL) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One AXEL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXEL has a total market capitalization of $58.18 million and $502,287.00 worth of AXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AXEL has traded 27.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001362 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00273178 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000082 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000372 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AXEL

AXEL is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2019. AXEL’s total supply is 766,486,760 coins and its circulating supply is 278,816,758 coins. The Reddit community for AXEL is https://reddit.com/r/AXELNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AXEL’s official Twitter account is @axelunlimited and its Facebook page is accessible here . AXEL’s official message board is medium.com/@AxelUnlimited . The official website for AXEL is axel.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AXEL Go is a cloud storage and file-sharing application that is designed to combine a simple, intuitive user interface with powerful capabilities. AXEL Go is driven by two different decentralized technologies: the InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) and blockchain. AXEL Go uses its own cryptocurrency, the AXEL Token, as the fuel to facilitate sharing across the network. Every time the user shares a file, a small proportion of an AXEL Token is spent. “

