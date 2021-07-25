Axie Infinity Shards Market Cap Achieves $9.12 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity Shards (CURRENCY:AXS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Axie Infinity Shards coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001083 BTC on major exchanges. Axie Infinity Shards has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $16.75 million worth of Axie Infinity Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Axie Infinity Shards has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00048910 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00016147 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.22 or 0.00825055 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Axie Infinity Shards Profile

Axie Infinity Shards is a coin. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity Shards’ total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,985,000 coins. Axie Infinity Shards’ official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com . Axie Infinity Shards’ official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity . Axie Infinity Shards’ official website is axieinfinity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired universe where anyone can earn tokens through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem. Players can battle, collect, raise, and build a land-based kingdom for their pets. All art assets and Axie genetic data can be easily accessed by 3rd parties, allowing community developers to build their own tools and experiences in the Axie Infinity universe. Axie Infinity Shards are an ERC 20 governance token for the Axie universe. Holders will shape the future of Axie Infinity by signaling their support for upgrades to the ecosystem and directing usage of a Community Treasury. AXS holders will be able to claim rewards if they stake their tokens, play the game, and participate in key governance votes. Players will also be able to earn AXS when they play various games within the Axie Infinity Universe and through user-generated content initiatives. “

Axie Infinity Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity Shards should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

