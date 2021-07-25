Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 884.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,925 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 72,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair set a $56.77 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company.One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.60.

Shares of AXSM opened at $53.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.52. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

