Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Axsome Therapeutics worth $8,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 13,468.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXSM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.William Blair set a $56.77 target price on Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of AXSM opened at $53.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.18 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.74. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

