AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.32% of AXT worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AXT by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of AXT by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,441 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the first quarter valued at $409,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXTI stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.39 million, a P/E ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 2.27.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $419,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leonard J. Leblanc sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $98,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,688.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,550 shares of company stock valued at $900,668. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

About AXT

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

