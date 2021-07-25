AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,555 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.80% of AZZ worth $22,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in AZZ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1,623.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $148,659.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tara D. Mackey sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $60,459.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE AZZ opened at $52.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $57.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.69 million. AZZ had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 11.47%. AZZ’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

