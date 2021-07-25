Badger DAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.72 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Badger DAO has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for $9.24 or 0.00026232 BTC on exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $91.50 million and approximately $12.72 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00047524 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $288.10 or 0.00817468 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005997 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,898,081 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.