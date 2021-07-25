Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Grows Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,052 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 70.3% in the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 117.0% in the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at about $100,351,000. Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 75.5% in the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after buying an additional 8,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 22.6% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380,073 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $89,610,000 after buying an additional 69,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $263.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $196.25 and a 1 year high of $289.99.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $300.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.96.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

