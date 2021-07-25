Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 362 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.76. 4,094,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,453,346. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $426.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.55 and a 1-year high of $442.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.