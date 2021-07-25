Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,941 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 554.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,941 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 0.9% during the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.52. 9,379,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,198,715. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.03.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.43.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

