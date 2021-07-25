Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,138,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,618 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,359,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,904,000 after buying an additional 80,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,897,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,538,000 after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,590,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,871,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,943,000 after acquiring an additional 227,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.11. 1,283,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,851,438. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $46.11 and a 1-year high of $66.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

