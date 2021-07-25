Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 71.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 471.5% in the first quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,022,915 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $798,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,053 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,330,243 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,369,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 767.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.88. 6,310,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,407,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.88.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

