Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,769 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 101.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,201 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,769 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.36. 8,550,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,001,342. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $267.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. upped their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

