Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,832 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,424,000 after acquiring an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 209,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.13.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $4.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.65. 1,220,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.79. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $318.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.