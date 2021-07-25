Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,832 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 50.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of ARKK traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $122.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,388,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944,070. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.59. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.40 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

