Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,846 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 118.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,445 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,396 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,850,000 after acquiring an additional 135,598 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,243,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 40,842 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

ADSK traded up $4.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.65. 1,066,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,054. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $287.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.83 and a 52 week high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

