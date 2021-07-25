Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 71.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,308 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

PFE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 21,609,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,889,950. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.60. The stock has a market cap of $233.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

