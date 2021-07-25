Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.48 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,063 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 10,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.09. 57,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,363. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $186.31 and a 1-year high of $261.36.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

