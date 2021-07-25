Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $3.71 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,408 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth $237,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,444,000 after acquiring an additional 203,448 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,386,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,951,000 after acquiring an additional 122,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.38.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $11.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $393.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,720,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.73. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $389.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,902,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,760,310,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 249,584 shares of company stock valued at $94,566,929. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

