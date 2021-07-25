Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 126.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,232 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 0.9% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total value of $126,338.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,048,705.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 384,810 shares of company stock worth $92,842,396. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $248.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,877,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,507,319. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.38 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a market capitalization of $229.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

