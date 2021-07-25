Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $5.83 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 147.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,549 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Visa comprises 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $373,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Visa by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,915,056 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $856,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,770 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in Visa by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,766,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,477. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $485.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.05, for a total value of $2,619,721.65. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,721.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,047 shares of company stock valued at $20,834,001. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.92.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

