Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,469 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $3,310,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 57,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $1,802,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 243,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after buying an additional 15,975 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.23. 13,042,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,443,554. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $55.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

