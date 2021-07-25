Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.40, for a total value of $2,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,367,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,042 shares of company stock valued at $14,291,699 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.84 on Friday, hitting $308.53. 4,231,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.44 billion, a PE ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $278.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $309.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.