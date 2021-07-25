Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,101 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,101 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.81. 2,607,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,852,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.70. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,665 shares of company stock worth $7,244,790. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

