Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 24,282 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 136.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,034 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,282 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,644 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 21,740 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,680,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,882,826. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $91.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.31.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,375,000 shares of company stock valued at $500,046,000. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

