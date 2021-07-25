Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 49,221 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 176.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,221 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,635,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 19,196 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 48,659,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,159,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $323.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

