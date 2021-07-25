Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 763 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total value of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW stock traded up $9.48 on Friday, hitting $586.18. 890,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,556. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $414.60 and a 12-month high of $598.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 781.57, a P/E/G ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.86.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

