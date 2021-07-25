Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,715 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after buying an additional 416,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after purchasing an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after purchasing an additional 245,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.81.

Shares of SBUX traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,934,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,159. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 149.97, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.